First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $125.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of $100.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $133.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $144.50.

First Republic Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $121.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $106.86 and a 1-year high of $209.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.04.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 12.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2,530.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

