First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of First Savings Financial Group to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:FSFG opened at $20.79 on Thursday. First Savings Financial Group has a 1-year low of $20.79 and a 1-year high of $28.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average of $23.19. The firm has a market cap of $145.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

First Savings Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of First Savings Financial Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after buying an additional 66,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 103.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 41,765 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 42.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 18,908 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 56,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Savings Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. 26.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

