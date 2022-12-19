First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Sold by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FIXD stock opened at $45.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.18. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $53.62.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd.

