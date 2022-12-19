FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at Morgan Stanley

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.56.

NYSE:FE opened at $40.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.07. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 818,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,321,000 after purchasing an additional 306,248 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 75,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 117,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

