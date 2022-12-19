Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) is Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s 6th Largest Position

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lowered its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 528,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises about 3.9% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $49,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,887,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,855,747,000 after buying an additional 346,470 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,900,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,172,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333,116 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,143,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,171,970,000 after purchasing an additional 834,377 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,117,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,302,351,000 after purchasing an additional 200,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 24,085,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,442,300,000 after purchasing an additional 704,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.05.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.80 on Monday, reaching $99.38. The stock had a trading volume of 30,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,683,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $110.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.62.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,139,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,255. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

