Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for 0.7% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $6,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SDY opened at $124.22 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.18 and a 200 day moving average of $122.82. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $110.55 and a 52-week high of $133.22.
About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY)
- Four Profitable RV Stocks To Ride Out Recession
- Can Boeing Stock Soar in 2023?
- How Do Chipmakers Stack Up When It Comes To Growth?
- Is AMC Entertainment Stock Worth Taking Down Here?
- Is it Time to Take a Bite into Domino’s Pizza?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.