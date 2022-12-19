Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.6% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 105,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,370,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,633,708,000 after acquiring an additional 255,920 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% during the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 24,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 208.9% during the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 28,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 19,406 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $1,742,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,189,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,160 shares of company stock worth $6,671,443. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY opened at $73.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.44 and its 200-day moving average is $74.33. The stock has a market cap of $156.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $60.86 and a twelve month high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

