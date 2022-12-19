Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.39

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.391 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $4.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years.

DFP stock opened at $19.76 on Monday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $18.11 and a 1 year high of $27.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 239.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 19,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 188.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 18,844 shares in the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

