Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.39

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.391 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $4.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
DFP stock opened at $19.76 on Monday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $18.11 and a 1 year high of $27.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.65.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
