flatexDEGIRO (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of flatexDEGIRO (OTCMKTS:FNNTF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of flatexDEGIRO from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of flatexDEGIRO from €11.00 ($11.58) to €9.00 ($9.47) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of flatexDEGIRO from €25.00 ($26.32) to €18.50 ($19.47) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of flatexDEGIRO from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of flatexDEGIRO from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €9.00 ($9.47) target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.65.

Shares of FNNTF stock opened at $6.70 on Thursday. flatexDEGIRO has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $23.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.25.

flatexDEGIRO AG provides online brokerage and IT solutions in the areas of finance and financial technology services in Europe. It operates through Financial Services (FIN) and Technologies (TECH) segments. The FIN segment offers business-to-consumer online brokerage, business-to-business white-label banking, electronic securities settlement, custody account management, and other banking products and services.

