Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Fluent from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Fluent Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FLNT opened at $1.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $80.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Fluent has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fluent ( NASDAQ:FLNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $89.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.92 million. Fluent had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 13.82%. Research analysts predict that Fluent will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fluent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fluent in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Fluent in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Fluent in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Fluent in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

