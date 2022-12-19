Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners decreased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,053 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 199.2% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 72.8% during the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 150.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,219,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,233,688. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on F. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.85.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

