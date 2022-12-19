Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the November 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:FWP traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.65. The stock had a trading volume of 351 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,108. Forward Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average is $3.60.
Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing FP187 proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.
