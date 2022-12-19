Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2022

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWPGet Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the November 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Forward Pharma A/S Trading Down 36.8 %

NASDAQ:FWP traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.65. The stock had a trading volume of 351 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,108. Forward Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average is $3.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Pharma A/S

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Forward Pharma A/S stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWPGet Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Forward Pharma A/S as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forward Pharma A/S

(Get Rating)

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing FP187 proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.