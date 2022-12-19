Fragasso Group Inc. Has $5.94 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Fragasso Group Inc. lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,621 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 0.8% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.79.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW stock opened at $206.14 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.77. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $260.83. The company has a market capitalization of $127.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.