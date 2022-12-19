Fragasso Group Inc. Sells 5,300 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Fragasso Group Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,506,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,130,000 after acquiring an additional 723,619 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7,201.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,608,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 12,435,989 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,827,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,500,000 after buying an additional 1,442,788 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,470,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,337,000 after buying an additional 192,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,524,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,681,000 after buying an additional 47,712 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFG opened at $84.60 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.16. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

