Fragasso Group Inc. Sells 629 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Fragasso Group Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 108.6% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 340.7% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 34.1% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 22,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 762.9% during the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 24,222 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $107.22 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $115.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.92.

