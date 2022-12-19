Fragasso Group Inc. Sells 6,565 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Fragasso Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,565 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $65.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.59. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $80.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

