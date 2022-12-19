Fruits (FRTS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.80 Million

Fruits (FRTS) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Fruits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fruits has traded down 75.4% against the US dollar. Fruits has a market cap of $5.80 million and approximately $194,819.31 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fruits Profile

Fruits’ launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. Fruits’ official website is www.fruitsc.org. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @fruitscoin_frts and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official.

Fruits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fruits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fruits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fruits using one of the exchanges listed above.

