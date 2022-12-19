Fruth Investment Management Has $6.95 Million Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Fruth Investment Management trimmed its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Hershey makes up approximately 2.3% of Fruth Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Hershey were worth $6,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in Hershey by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hershey by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $526,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. 54.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on HSY shares. Erste Group Bank lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.31.

In other Hershey news, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $521,928.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,689.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Hershey news, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $521,928.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,689.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total value of $339,927.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,884.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,524 shares of company stock worth $9,807,121 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey stock opened at $235.00 on Monday. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $185.72 and a 12 month high of $242.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.59. The company has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

