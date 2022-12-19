Function X Price Hits $0.17 (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Function X token can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a total market capitalization of $68.97 million and approximately $669,862.43 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001643 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000333 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $878.16 or 0.05294365 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.99 or 0.00488268 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000208 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,798.55 or 0.28930140 BTC.
Function X Token Profile
Function X’s launch date was November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Function X
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
