Function X Price Hits $0.17 (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Function X token can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a total market capitalization of $68.97 million and approximately $669,862.43 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $878.16 or 0.05294365 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.99 or 0.00488268 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,798.55 or 0.28930140 BTC.

Function X Token Profile

Function X’s launch date was November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Function X

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of Function X through its innovations is to empower this next phase of the internet, to better the efficiency of the current conventional level and create an environment that is secure, fully decentralized and free of monopolization. Function X is a next-generation internet service framework. It has created a completely new ecosystem of service framework by improving the existing internet and blockchain architecture, combining the benefits of both worlds and using the most commonly used technical solutions. Function X employed a systematic approach towards software/hardware co-design, to allow all existing applications, websites, data and services to be completely decentralized, helping to lay a solid foundation for future development paths of the next generation internet.”

