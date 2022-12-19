Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW) Short Interest Update

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the November 15th total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.
Fusion Fuel Green Stock Down 0.7 %
HTOOW stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.36. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,965. Fusion Fuel Green has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $3.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.45.
About Fusion Fuel Green
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fusion Fuel Green (HTOOW)
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
- Four Profitable RV Stocks To Ride Out Recession
- Can Boeing Stock Soar in 2023?
- How Do Chipmakers Stack Up When It Comes To Growth?
- Is AMC Entertainment Stock Worth Taking Down Here?
Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Fuel Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Fuel Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.