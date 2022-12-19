Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW) Short Interest Update

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the November 15th total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Fusion Fuel Green Stock Down 0.7 %

HTOOW stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.36. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,965. Fusion Fuel Green has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $3.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.45.

About Fusion Fuel Green

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

