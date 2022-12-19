G999 Price Hits $0.0020 on Top Exchanges (G999)

G999 (G999) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 19th. One G999 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and $6,197.94 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, G999 has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00070458 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00052641 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001073 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00007805 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00021395 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00004156 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000212 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

