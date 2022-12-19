Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the November 15th total of 4,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 0.3 %

GLPI traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $52.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,693. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.02. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.64.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 182,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,515,636. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

