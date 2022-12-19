General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,822 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,066 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 794.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.97. 43,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,544,985. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78. General Electric has a 12-month low of $59.93 and a 12-month high of $103.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.24.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.79%.

A number of research firms have commented on GE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.83.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

