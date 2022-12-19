General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target Raised to $95.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GIS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Mills from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of General Mills from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.67.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE:GIS opened at $86.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.34. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.34.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Mills will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $2,007,405.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,396,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $2,007,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,530 shares in the company, valued at $6,396,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,708 shares of company stock valued at $11,937,916 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Mills

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $411,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,173,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,315,000 after purchasing an additional 211,645 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.