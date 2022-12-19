GENinCode (LON:GENI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.00

GENinCode Plc (LON:GENI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.50 ($0.12), with a volume of 45030 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.50 ($0.13).

GENinCode Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £9.10 million and a P/E ratio of -1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 13.48.

About GENinCode

GENinCode Plc engages in the development and commercialization of clinical genetic tests to provide predictive analysis of risk to a patient's health based on their genes in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its predictive technology provides patients and physicians with preventative care and treatment strategies.

