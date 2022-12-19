Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Genocea Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ GNCA opened at $0.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01. Genocea Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $229,062.60, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.61.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

