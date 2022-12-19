Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the November 15th total of 1,930,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 933,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Insider Activity at Genpact

In other news, SVP Darren Saumur sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,305,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Darren Saumur sold 10,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,305,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $122,635.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,941.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,703 shares of company stock worth $11,865,685. 2.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Genpact alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genpact

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Genpact by 1.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 22.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in Genpact by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Stock Down 0.8 %

Genpact Dividend Announcement

Genpact stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.66. The stock had a trading volume of 8,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,966. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.29. Genpact has a 12 month low of $37.68 and a 12 month high of $54.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Genpact from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genpact currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

About Genpact

(Get Rating)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.