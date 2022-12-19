Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the November 15th total of 1,930,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 933,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Insider Activity at Genpact
In other news, SVP Darren Saumur sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,305,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Darren Saumur sold 10,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,305,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $122,635.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,941.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,703 shares of company stock worth $11,865,685. 2.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genpact
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Genpact by 1.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 22.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in Genpact by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.
Genpact Stock Down 0.8 %
Genpact Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.09%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Genpact from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genpact currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.
About Genpact
Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.
Featured Articles
