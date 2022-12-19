Genpact (NYSE:G) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $50.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $55.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on G. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Genpact from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Genpact from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genpact has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Genpact Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $45.00 on Thursday. Genpact has a 52 week low of $37.68 and a 52 week high of $54.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.42 and its 200 day moving average is $45.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27.

Genpact Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Genpact

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 28.09%.

In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $2,412,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,084,746.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Darren Saumur sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $2,029,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,684 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,391.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $2,412,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,084,746.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,703 shares of company stock valued at $11,865,685 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genpact

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the second quarter worth $240,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Genpact by 5.4% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Genpact by 8.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 62,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Genpact during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Genpact by 49.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Featured Articles

