George Raymond Zage III Acquires 50,000 Shares of Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) Stock

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Rating) Director George Raymond Zage III acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $296,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,132,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Grindr Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of GRND traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.73. The company had a trading volume of 209,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,149. Grindr Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $71.51.
