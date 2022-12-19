George Raymond Zage III Acquires 50,000 Shares of Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) Stock

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Rating) Director George Raymond Zage III acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $296,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,132,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Grindr Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of GRND traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.73. The company had a trading volume of 209,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,149. Grindr Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $71.51.

About Grindr

Grindr Inc operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bi, trans, and queer people to connect, express themselves, and discover the world around them. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in West Hollywood, California.

