Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Shares Down 7.5%

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) shares fell 7.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.11. 179,850 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,085,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GERN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Geron to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.75.

Get Geron alerts:

Geron Trading Down 10.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Trading of Geron

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 110.76% and a negative net margin of 8,563.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Geron Co. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GERN. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Geron in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Geron in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Geron by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Geron in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Geron in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 57.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Geron

(Get Rating)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.