GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
GH Research Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GHRS opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $490.05 million, a P/E ratio of -48.50 and a beta of 0.93. GH Research has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $26.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.67.
GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.16. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GH Research will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
GH Research Company Profile
GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).
