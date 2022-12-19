GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GHRS opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $490.05 million, a P/E ratio of -48.50 and a beta of 0.93. GH Research has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $26.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.67.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.16. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GH Research will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in GH Research by 69.8% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,827,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,573 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC increased its position in GH Research by 4.6% during the third quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 3,333,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,731,000 after acquiring an additional 147,581 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in GH Research by 2.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,303,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,009,000 after acquiring an additional 27,738 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in GH Research by 16.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 159,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 22,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in GH Research by 249.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. 70.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

