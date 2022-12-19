Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,560,000 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the November 15th total of 20,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,696,938. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.70 and its 200-day moving average is $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $108.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.45.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.19%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 179.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 217.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on GILD shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.30.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Stories

