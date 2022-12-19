Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) is Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 654,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,540 shares during the period. Global X US Preferred ETF makes up about 3.0% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $13,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 44,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. SP Asset Management boosted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 44,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 63,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 59,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period.

Global X US Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BATS:PFFD traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $20.23. The company had a trading volume of 992,212 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.94. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $25.77.

