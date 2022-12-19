Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Shares Sold by Activest Wealth Management

Activest Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth $68,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 93.4% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 191.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the period.

Get Global X US Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X US Preferred ETF Price Performance

BATS:PFFD traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992,212 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.94. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $25.77.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.