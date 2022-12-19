Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Short Interest Down 15.9% in November

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,720,000 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the November 15th total of 7,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of GPK stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.73. 8,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,878,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.97. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $24.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.80.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 33.12% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.53%.

GPK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 103,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 72.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 68.6% during the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,024,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,523,000 after purchasing an additional 416,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 432,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 28,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Further Reading

