Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.61

Grasim Industries Limited (OTCMKTS:GRSXY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.61 and last traded at $19.61, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of -0.15.
Grasim Industries Limited operates in fibre, yarn, pulp, chemicals, textile, fertilizers, and insulators businesses in India and internationally. The company operates through Viscose, Chemicals, Cement, Financial Services, and Others segments. It provides viscose staple fiber, a man-made biodegradable fiber for use in apparels, home textiles, dress materials, knitted wear products, and non-woven applications; wood pulp products; viscose filament yarn, a natural fibre for manufacturing fabrics; and textile products, such as linen and wool.
