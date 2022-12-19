Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY) versus ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Head-To-Head Review

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY – Get Rating) and Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Dividends

ZTE pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Grasim Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. ZTE pays out 14.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Grasim Industries pays out 3.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares ZTE and Grasim Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZTE 5.89% 13.25% 4.04% Grasim Industries 7.48% 12.98% 5.18%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZTE 0 1 1 0 2.50 Grasim Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ZTE and Grasim Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ZTE and Grasim Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZTE $17.75 billion 0.53 $1.06 billion $0.47 8.60 Grasim Industries $12.96 billion 1.00 $1.01 billion $1.57 12.49

ZTE has higher revenue and earnings than Grasim Industries. ZTE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grasim Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

ZTE has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grasim Industries has a beta of -0.15, indicating that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About ZTE

ZTE Corporation provides integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The Carriers' Network segment provides wireless access, wireline access, bearer systems, core networks, telecommunication software systems and services, and other technologies and product solutions for meeting carries' requirements. The Consumer Business segment offers smart phones, mobile data terminals, family terminals, and fusion terminals, as well as related software application and value-added services. The Government and Corporate Business segment focuses on providing informatization solutions for the government and corporations through the application of products, such as communications networks, Internet of Things, big data, and cloud computing. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Grasim Industries

Grasim Industries Limited operates in fibre, yarn, pulp, chemicals, textile, fertilizers, and insulators businesses in India and internationally. The company operates through Viscose, Chemicals, Cement, Financial Services, and Others segments. It provides viscose staple fiber, a man-made biodegradable fiber for use in apparels, home textiles, dress materials, knitted wear products, and non-woven applications; wood pulp products; viscose filament yarn, a natural fibre for manufacturing fabrics; and textile products, such as linen and wool. The company also offers various chemical products, including chlor-alkali and epoxy resin products; and fertilizers comprising neem-coated urea, soil and crop specific customised fertilizers, seeds, agrochemicals, and plant and soil health products under the Birla Shaktiman brand name. In addition, it provides electrical insulators for transmission lines and substations, as well as equipment and railways. Further, the company offers grey cement; white cement under the Birla White brand; ready mix concrete; and cement-based putty. Additionally, it provides various financial services comprising non-bank financial, life insurance, asset management, housing finance, equity broking, wealth management, general insurance advisory, and health insurance services. The company is also involved in solar power designing, engineering procurement, and commissioning business. Grasim Industries Limited was incorporated in 1947 and is based in Mumbai, India.

