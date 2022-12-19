Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Short Interest Update

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the November 15th total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Greene County Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Greene County Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GCBC remained flat at $68.70 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 55 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,598. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.28. Greene County Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $79.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.48.

Greene County Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Greene County Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GCBC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.93 million for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 37.97%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCBC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 4.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 135.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 319.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 45.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

