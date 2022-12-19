Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Shares Gap Down to $2.31

Shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.31, but opened at $2.20. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Trading Up 3.6 %
The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.98.
Institutional Trading of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.
