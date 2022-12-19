Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Shares Gap Down to $2.31

Shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.31, but opened at $2.20. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Get Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores alerts:

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Trading Up 3.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.98.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVAL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 75.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 9.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 64,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 55.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 17,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 5.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.