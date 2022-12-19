Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Shares Gap Down to $8.46

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.46, but opened at $8.05. Hagerty shares last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 14 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Hagerty in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.
Hagerty Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average is $10.30.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hagerty
About Hagerty
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hagerty (HGTY)
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
- Four Profitable RV Stocks To Ride Out Recession
- Can Boeing Stock Soar in 2023?
- How Do Chipmakers Stack Up When It Comes To Growth?
- Is AMC Entertainment Stock Worth Taking Down Here?
Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.