Hamlin Capital Management LLC Has $83.44 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 428,287 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,659 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 3.3% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Union Pacific worth $83,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $216.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.28.

Shares of UNP traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $209.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191,133. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.81. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.70 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.39%.

In other news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

