Hamlin Capital Management LLC Purchases 12,616 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 4.4% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Broadcom worth $109,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schubert & Co raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 70.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 53.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $669.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $4.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $551.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $223.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $677.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $495.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $505.65.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 61.89%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

