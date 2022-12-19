H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Price Target Raised to $64.00

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 45.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley started coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H&E Equipment Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of H&E Equipment Services stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.05. 183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,116. H&E Equipment Services has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $47.17. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $324.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.40 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 32.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other H&E Equipment Services news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 6,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $279,085.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,001.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,319,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,084,000 after purchasing an additional 69,889 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,305,000 after buying an additional 55,281 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,231,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,665,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,186,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,622,000 after acquiring an additional 214,749 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 679,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,680,000 after acquiring an additional 11,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.

