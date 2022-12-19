Head-To-Head Survey: Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) vs. Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO)

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) and Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCLAY – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.1% of Vita Coco shares are held by institutional investors. 51.5% of Vita Coco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Vita Coco has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coca-Cola Amatil has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vita Coco 1.71% 7.47% 4.70% Coca-Cola Amatil N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vita Coco and Coca-Cola Amatil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Vita Coco and Coca-Cola Amatil’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vita Coco $379.51 million 1.99 $19.01 million $0.13 103.85 Coca-Cola Amatil $4.68 billion 1.56 $260.32 million $0.50 20.14

Coca-Cola Amatil has higher revenue and earnings than Vita Coco. Coca-Cola Amatil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vita Coco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Vita Coco and Coca-Cola Amatil, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vita Coco 0 0 5 0 3.00 Coca-Cola Amatil 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vita Coco presently has a consensus price target of $14.40, suggesting a potential upside of 6.67%. Given Vita Coco’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vita Coco is more favorable than Coca-Cola Amatil.

Summary

Vita Coco beats Coca-Cola Amatil on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vita Coco

(Get Rating)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, convenience, e-commerce, and foodservice channels. In addition, the company supplies coconut water and coconut oil categories to retailers. The company was formerly known as All Market Inc. and changed its name to The Vita Coco Company, Inc. in September 2021.The Vita Coco Company, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Coca-Cola Amatil

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, prepares, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Fiji, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits. The company offers its beverages under the Sprite, Fanta, Lift, Kirks, Deep Spring, Mount Franklin, Pump, Powerade, Barista Bros, Fuze Tea, Keri Juice, Monster, Mother, Schweppes, and Jim brands; and alcohol products under the Jim Beam, Makers Mark, Canadian Club, Fiji Bitter, Fiji Gold, Rekorderlig Cider, Vonu Premium Lager, Yenda, and Pressman's Cider, Fortune Favours, Molson Coors, Miller Chill, Feral, Blue Moon, Vonu Premium Lager, Canadian Club, and Roku brands. The company was formerly known as Amatil Limited and changed its name to Coca-Cola Amatil Limited in 1989. Coca-Cola Amatil Limited was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.