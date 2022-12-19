Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Buys 1,751 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA boosted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,121 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises 2.0% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,041 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,395 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Salesforce by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Salesforce by 441.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 7,488 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.1% in the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 32,782 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $137,139.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,549 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,791.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $137,139.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,791.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $15,525,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,422 shares of company stock valued at $29,080,874. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $128.90. 80,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,670,317. The firm has a market cap of $128.90 billion, a PE ratio of 458.54, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.07. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.89 and a 12 month high of $260.78.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Salesforce from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.85.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

