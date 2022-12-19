Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Lowers Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA cut its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,034 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,563 shares during the period. AECOM accounts for 3.9% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in AECOM were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACM. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in AECOM by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,473,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,028 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AECOM by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,010,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,029,000 after buying an additional 156,072 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in AECOM by 39.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,478,000 after buying an additional 972,449 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in AECOM by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,388,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,619,000 after acquiring an additional 43,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,284,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,768,000 after acquiring an additional 142,075 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays increased their target price on AECOM from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on AECOM from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AECOM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of NYSE:ACM traded up $1.15 on Monday, reaching $83.92. 4,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,288. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. AECOM has a 52 week low of $60.74 and a 52 week high of $86.94.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

