Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Purchases New Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,714 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000. EOG Resources makes up 1.3% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 14.7% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,183 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Culbertson A N & Co Inc grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 24,602 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 22.2% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 8,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 19.2% in the third quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,620 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.2 %

EOG traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $125.58. 12,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,247,828. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.66. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.67 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The company has a market cap of $73.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 23.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.73.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

