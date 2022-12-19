Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Sells 56,046 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 56,046 shares during the period. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,597,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,497,000 after acquiring an additional 689,158 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,376,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,958 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 33,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 15,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 185,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 45,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.75 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hecla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Hecla Mining from $5.25 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.75 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.88.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HL traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.22. 95,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,222,356. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.47 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.76. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $7.66.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $146.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.49 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.004 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -24.99%.

Hecla Mining Profile

(Get Rating)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.