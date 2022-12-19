Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Short Interest Down 14.1% in November

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 595,500 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the November 15th total of 692,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HRI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Herc from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Herc from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.60.

Get Herc alerts:

Herc Price Performance

Shares of HRI stock traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $124.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,028. Herc has a fifty-two week low of $83.43 and a fifty-two week high of $175.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.52.

Herc Announces Dividend

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.52 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $745.10 million during the quarter. Herc had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 30.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Herc will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is 22.95%.

Insider Transactions at Herc

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 119,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $15,900,651.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,696,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,475,407.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Mark Irion sold 4,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.37, for a total value of $550,965.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,242,702.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 119,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $15,900,651.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,696,445 shares in the company, valued at $493,475,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,923 shares of company stock worth $23,853,997. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Herc

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Herc by 593.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Herc by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.