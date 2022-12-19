Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Short Interest Update

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 407,400 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the November 15th total of 462,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Heritage-Crystal Clean Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HCCI traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.42. 704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,236. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $36.13. The firm has a market cap of $735.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.91.
Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $172.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage-Crystal Clean
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.
About Heritage-Crystal Clean
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI)
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
- Four Profitable RV Stocks To Ride Out Recession
- Can Boeing Stock Soar in 2023?
- How Do Chipmakers Stack Up When It Comes To Growth?
- Is AMC Entertainment Stock Worth Taking Down Here?
Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.