Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Short Interest Update

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 407,400 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the November 15th total of 462,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HCCI traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.42. 704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,236. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $36.13. The firm has a market cap of $735.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.91.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $172.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage-Crystal Clean

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 447.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,815,000 after acquiring an additional 519,335 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,267,000. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 32.0% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,122,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,246,000 after buying an additional 271,887 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 75.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,178,000 after buying an additional 258,392 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,581.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after buying an additional 142,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Featured Stories

